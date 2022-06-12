Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $32,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 75,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $224.57 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

