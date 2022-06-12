LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $65,995.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00338415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00430767 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

