LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Raised to €64.00 at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €59.00 ($63.44) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($73.12) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($67.74) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.