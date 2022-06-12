Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.07

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and traded as low as $21.10. Leatt shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 7,524 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

