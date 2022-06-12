Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0002

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Lethean has a total market cap of $178,710.21 and $94.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,545.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.15 or 0.05406468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00179236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00593260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00552334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00062549 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003557 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.