Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.