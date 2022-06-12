Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

