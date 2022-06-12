Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 309,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.28.

