Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $113.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $113,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.