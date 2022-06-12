Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 508,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 118,249 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

