Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.