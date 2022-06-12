Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $69.63 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00331995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00427946 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,844,067 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

