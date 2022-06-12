LiteCoin Ultra Price Tops $0.0018 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $1,822.22 and $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

42-coin (42) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,311.41 or 1.79234581 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.