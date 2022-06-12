Lobstex Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

