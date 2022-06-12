Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Up 175.0% in May

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

