Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,514.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.25. Logiq has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a negative net margin of 53.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mackie assumed coverage on shares of Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.