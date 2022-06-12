Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 197,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $842.50.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

