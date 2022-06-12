Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 197,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $86.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.
Lonza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.
