Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

MKFG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 1,100,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

