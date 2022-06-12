Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.