Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.