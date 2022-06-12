Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

