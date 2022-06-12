Mather Group LLC. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.98 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

