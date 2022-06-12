Mather Group LLC. Invests $430,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $128.41 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

