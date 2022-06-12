Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 753,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

NYSE SU opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.