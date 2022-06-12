Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 10,456 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

SCZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

