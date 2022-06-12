Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,310 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 313.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

