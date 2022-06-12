Mather Group LLC. Takes $452,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.