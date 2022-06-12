MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $997,236.75 and approximately $41,809.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,413.74 or 1.00109378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00175871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00082914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00110601 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00159432 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003876 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.