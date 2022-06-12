MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $49,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

