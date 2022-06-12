MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $153.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.49 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.