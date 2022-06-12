MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $49.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.