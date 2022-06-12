MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

