MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

