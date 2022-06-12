MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.