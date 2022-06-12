McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.38. 1,994,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,142. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

