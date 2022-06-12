McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

