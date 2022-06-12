Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
