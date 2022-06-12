Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.55.

MDT traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,085. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $300,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $280,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

