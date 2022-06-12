Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.