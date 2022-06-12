Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Shares of MHGU stock remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.50.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
