Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of MHGU stock remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.