MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 140.9% in May

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

MRPRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of MRPRF stock remained flat at $$11.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

