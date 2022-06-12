Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $359.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.