MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $28,495.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00359380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00458618 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,482,294,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,310,963,812 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

