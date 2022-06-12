MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

