MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

PAYX stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.