MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $607.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $654.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

