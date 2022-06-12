MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $390.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.76 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

