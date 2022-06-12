MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $133.19 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.46.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

