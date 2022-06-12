MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

