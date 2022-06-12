MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

